Wizz Air’s (WZZZY) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZZY) in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. HSBC cut Wizz Air from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5,850.00.

Get Wizz Air alerts:

Shares of WZZZY opened at $17.10 on Wednesday. Wizz Air has a 1 year low of $10.18 and a 1 year high of $17.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.07.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 03, 2020, it operated a fleet of 122 aircraft that offered services for approximately 710 routes from 25 bases connecting 155 airports in 45 countries.

Recommended Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for Wizz Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wizz Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.