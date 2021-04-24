Wipro (NYSE:WIT) Sets New 12-Month High at $7.22

Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7.22 and last traded at $7.22, with a volume of 8766 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.01.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Nomura upgraded shares of Wipro from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Wipro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wipro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Wipro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.25.

Get Wipro alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $40.82 billion, a PE ratio of 31.17, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.88.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07. Wipro had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 17.14%. On average, analysts predict that Wipro Limited will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Wipro by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 4,741,413 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,789,000 after purchasing an additional 125,752 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Wipro by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,366,311 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $24,670,000 after acquiring an additional 643,077 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Wipro by 124.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,941,041 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $22,267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,184,902 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Wipro by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,479,150 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,657,000 after acquiring an additional 392,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Wipro by 12.5% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,623,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,630,000 after acquiring an additional 180,983 shares during the last quarter. 2.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wipro Company Profile (NYSE:WIT)

Wipro Ltd. is a global information technology, consulting and outsourcing company, which engages in the development and integration of solutions. It operates through the Information Technology Services and Information Technology Products segments. The Information Technology Services segment provides IT and IT-enabled services which include IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, global infrastructure services, BPO services, cloud, mobility and analytics services, research and development and hardware and software design.

Featured Story: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for Wipro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wipro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.