Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $1,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WLTW shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.25.

Shares of NASDAQ WLTW opened at $232.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $230.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $214.58. The stock has a market cap of $30.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.78 and a beta of 0.71. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a fifty-two week low of $173.06 and a fifty-two week high of $245.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $5.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 11.00%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.91%.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

