Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) Shares Purchased by Integrated Investment Consultants LLC

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 22.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WLTW. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter valued at $501,539,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,047,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $641,962,000 after acquiring an additional 739,568 shares during the last quarter. Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 4th quarter worth about $95,397,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,354,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,402,000 after acquiring an additional 423,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 1,429.6% in the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 380,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,241,000 after purchasing an additional 355,966 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WLTW. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James raised Willis Towers Watson Public from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.25.

NASDAQ:WLTW opened at $232.89 on Friday. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 12 month low of $173.06 and a 12 month high of $245.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $230.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $214.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.04 billion, a PE ratio of 29.78 and a beta of 0.71.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $5.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 11.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 11.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is currently 25.91%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

