William Blair Weighs in on CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CRSP)

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) – Equities research analysts at William Blair upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics in a report issued on Tuesday, April 20th. William Blair analyst R. Prasad now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $11.04 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($1.55). William Blair also issued estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics’ FY2021 earnings at $6.35 EPS.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CRSP. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $165.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $193.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $177.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 1st. TheStreet cut shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. CRISPR Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.82.

Shares of NASDAQ CRSP opened at $126.55 on Friday. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $46.84 and a 1 year high of $220.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $121.20 and its 200 day moving average is $135.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.82 and a beta of 2.37.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by ($0.23). CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 273.10% and a negative return on equity of 20.72%. The company had revenue of $0.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.69 million.

In other news, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 30,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.37, for a total value of $4,020,606.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,149 shares in the company, valued at $7,564,813.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. The company develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

Recommended Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.