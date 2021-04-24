William A. Furman Purchases 50,000 Shares of The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) Stock

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) CEO William A. Furman bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.85 per share, with a total value of $2,192,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 562,518 shares in the company, valued at $24,666,414.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

GBX stock opened at $46.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.06. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.22 and a fifty-two week high of $50.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.75, a PEG ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.71.

Get The Greenbrier Companies alerts:

The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 5th. The transportation company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.09. The Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 3.12%. The company had revenue of $295.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.43%.

GBX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Greenbrier Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Cowen boosted their target price on The Greenbrier Companies from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Greenbrier Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.20.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBX. First Command Bank purchased a new position in The Greenbrier Companies during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of The Greenbrier Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Greenbrier Companies by 93.9% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in The Greenbrier Companies by 78.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,134 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in The Greenbrier Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Greenbrier Companies Company Profile

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, and bulkhead flat cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.

See Also: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for The Greenbrier Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Greenbrier Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.