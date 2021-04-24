Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $195.14.

WHR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $201.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

In related news, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 6,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.26, for a total value of $1,428,506.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,794 shares in the company, valued at $1,428,506.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 25,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.71, for a total transaction of $5,440,742.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 25,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,440,742.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,556 shares of company stock worth $12,450,654 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio increased its position in Whirlpool by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Whirlpool during the fourth quarter valued at $2,848,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Whirlpool by 6,497.0% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 8,706 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in Whirlpool during the fourth quarter valued at $1,239,000. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its position in Whirlpool by 116.8% during the first quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 17,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,859,000 after acquiring an additional 9,434 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WHR traded up $5.75 on Friday, reaching $238.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,251,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 752,124. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $220.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $199.20. Whirlpool has a 12-month low of $101.03 and a 12-month high of $246.24.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.38 by $1.82. Whirlpool had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Whirlpool will post 13.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This is an increase from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is 31.25%.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

