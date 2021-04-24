Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) Shares Down 4.6%

Shares of Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) dropped 4.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $91.35 and last traded at $91.35. 2,299 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 621,586 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.78.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WLK. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $102.00 price target (down from $104.00) on shares of Westlake Chemical in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Alembic Global Advisors increased their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Westlake Chemical from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Westlake Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 38.49 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $91.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.33.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 5.14%. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Westlake Chemical Co. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.13%.

In other news, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 15,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.70, for a total value of $1,490,578.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,988,764. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lawrence E. Teel sold 33,449 shares of Westlake Chemical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.96, for a total value of $2,908,725.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,205,700.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 92,519 shares of company stock worth $8,415,449. Insiders own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 258,852 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $21,122,000 after purchasing an additional 30,880 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 147,367 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,025,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Westlake Chemical by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 293,274 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $23,932,000 after acquiring an additional 6,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Westlake Chemical in the fourth quarter worth $431,000. 28.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Westlake Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vinyls and Olefins. The Vinyls segment provides specialty and commodity polyvinyl chloride (PVC), vinyl chloride monomers, ethylene dichloride, chlorine, caustic soda, chlorinated derivative, and ethylene products.

