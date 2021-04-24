Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,136 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 1,414 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $1,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the 4th quarter worth about $175,461,000. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Western Digital by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 5,855,730 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $324,349,000 after buying an additional 1,601,590 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Western Digital by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,320,566 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $516,266,000 after buying an additional 1,040,328 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Western Digital during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,191,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Western Digital during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,687,000. 78.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Michael Charles Ray sold 22,735 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.92, for a total value of $1,362,281.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on WDC shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Western Digital from $53.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Western Digital from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Western Digital has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.24.

Shares of WDC opened at $68.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.84 billion, a PE ratio of -80.08 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.05. Western Digital Co. has a twelve month low of $33.53 and a twelve month high of $74.66.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 6.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Western Digital Co. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

