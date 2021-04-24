Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) PT Raised to $99.00

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) had its target price hoisted by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $72.00 to $99.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on WAL. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $72.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $69.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $81.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Western Alliance Bancorporation has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $91.57.

NYSE:WAL opened at $106.73 on Tuesday. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a one year low of $26.75 and a one year high of $107.94. The company has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $96.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.43. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 32.82% and a return on equity of 14.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 20.66%.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, Director Robert P. Latta sold 2,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total transaction of $236,341.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $293,659.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,400,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $443,662,000 after buying an additional 231,817 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,313,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,579,000 after buying an additional 227,170 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 217.9% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,512,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,645,000 after buying an additional 1,722,432 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3,806.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,966,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,903,000 after buying an additional 1,916,329 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 4th quarter valued at $67,557,000. 84.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Related. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

