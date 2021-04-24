Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) PT Raised to $117.00

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) had its target price hoisted by Truist Securities from $85.00 to $117.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

WAL has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group upgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Wedbush upped their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $72.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $91.57.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

WAL stock opened at $106.73 on Tuesday. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $26.75 and a fifty-two week high of $107.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $96.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 1.76.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.43. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 32.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 20.66%.

In other news, Director Robert P. Latta sold 2,474 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total transaction of $236,341.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,659.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 35,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 7,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Related. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

Read More: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.