Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $73.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Westamerica Bancorp. is a bank holding company. The company provides a full range of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central California through its subsidiary banks, Westamerica Bank and Bank of Lake County. It also owns Westamerica Commercial Credit, Inc., a company engaged in financing accounts receivable and inventory lines of credit and term business loans and Community Banker Services Corporation, a company engaged in providing the company and its subsidiaries data processing services and other support functions. “

Separately, Maxim Group upped their price target on Westamerica Bancorporation from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 16th.

NASDAQ WABC opened at $64.80 on Tuesday. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $51.31 and a 12-month high of $66.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.66 and a beta of 0.70.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. Westamerica Bancorporation had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 37.49%. On average, analysts forecast that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Westamerica Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.03%.

In related news, Director Millan Catherine C. Mac sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total value of $141,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Westamerica Bancorporation by 6.2% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for the Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

