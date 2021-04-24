Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Position Reduced by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 760 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $1,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in Welltower by 42.7% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 443,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,741,000 after purchasing an additional 132,489 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Welltower by 8.0% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 61,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,406,000 after purchasing an additional 4,571 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC bought a new stake in Welltower during the first quarter worth approximately $268,000. Veriti Management LLC grew its position in Welltower by 16.2% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 6,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sara Bay Financial grew its position in Welltower by 7.6% in the first quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 4,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WELL opened at $75.44 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87. Welltower Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.08 and a 12-month high of $76.87. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. Welltower’s payout ratio is presently 58.65%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on WELL shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Welltower from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Welltower from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “sell” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Welltower in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Welltower from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Welltower from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Welltower currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.17.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

