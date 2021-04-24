Wells Fargo & Company Raises BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Price Target to $80.00

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) had its price objective increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $63.00 to $80.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BJRI. Oppenheimer increased their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Stephens raised their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut BJ’s Restaurants from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Loop Capital raised their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $36.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $57.45.

Shares of BJRI opened at $57.00 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. BJ’s Restaurants has a 12 month low of $15.43 and a 12 month high of $63.42. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.56, a P/E/G ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 2.17.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The restaurant operator reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $223.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.45 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 7.46% and a negative net margin of 2.90%. The company’s revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that BJ’s Restaurants will post -2.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Gregory Levin sold 16,135 shares of BJ’s Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total value of $958,741.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,342 shares in the company, valued at $2,931,901.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter A. Bassi sold 11,951 shares of BJ’s Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.93, for a total value of $668,419.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,459,381.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,554 shares of company stock valued at $3,288,875. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 636,275 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $24,490,000 after buying an additional 173,212 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,475 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after buying an additional 8,423 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 30,772 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after buying an additional 9,777 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 163.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 507,734 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $19,544,000 after buying an additional 315,211 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 3.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 285,424 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,403,000 after buying an additional 8,873 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

About BJ’s Restaurants

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of December 29, 2020, the company operated 210 casual dining restaurants in 29 states.

