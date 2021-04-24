Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) PT Raised to $50.00

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

WFC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $31.50 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Argus lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Wells Fargo & Company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.26.

NYSE WFC opened at $43.86 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $20.76 and a twelve month high of $44.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.32 billion, a PE ratio of 118.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.04 and its 200 day moving average is $31.84.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.36. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. The company had revenue of $18.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.13%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 400.0% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

