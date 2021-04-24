Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 2,001 Shares of WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) by 42.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,705 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,001 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in WhiteHorse Finance were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 188.3% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 79,446 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 51,889 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 99,258 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 21,319 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance in the 4th quarter valued at about $177,000. Baker Tilly Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,000.

Shares of WHF opened at $15.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.61. The stock has a market cap of $326.33 million, a P/E ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 1.38. WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. has a one year low of $7.61 and a one year high of $16.72.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The investment management company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. WhiteHorse Finance had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 27.50%. The firm had revenue of $16.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.71 million. Analysts predict that WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a $0.355 dividend. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. WhiteHorse Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.42%.

Several research firms have issued reports on WHF. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, March 6th. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on WhiteHorse Finance from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.50.

WhiteHorse Finance, LLC is a business development company.

