Wells Fargo & Company MN Makes New $28,000 Investment in McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE)

Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in McAfee in the fourth quarter worth approximately $113,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina bought a new stake in shares of McAfee in the 4th quarter worth $228,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McAfee in the fourth quarter valued at $231,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in McAfee during the fourth quarter valued at about $603,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in McAfee during the fourth quarter worth about $986,000.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MCFE shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of McAfee from $30.50 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of McAfee from $23.50 to $25.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on McAfee from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Mizuho raised their price objective on McAfee from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Pritchard Capital lifted their target price on McAfee from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.54.

NASDAQ:MCFE opened at $25.17 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.67. McAfee Corp. has a 1-year low of $14.80 and a 1-year high of $26.32.

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $777.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.65 million. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that McAfee Corp. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This is an increase from McAfee’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%.

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

