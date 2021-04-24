Wells Fargo & Company MN Grows Stake in Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYRA)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYRA) by 225.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,521 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,438 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Lyra Therapeutics were worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Lyra Therapeutics by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 264,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after buying an additional 56,839 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Lyra Therapeutics by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lyra Therapeutics by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 3,807 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.26% of the company’s stock.

LYRA opened at $10.51 on Friday. Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.76 and a 12 month high of $22.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.31 and a 200 day moving average of $11.82.

Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.10. Analysts anticipate that Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lyra Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.50.

Lyra Therapeutics Company Profile

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel integrated drug and delivery solutions for the localized treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat diseases. The company's XTreo technology platform is designed to deliver medicines directly to the affected tissue for sustained periods with a single administration.

