Wells Fargo & Company MN Cuts Stake in Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) by 92.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,000 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 74,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Endeavour Silver were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EXK. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 144,291 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 25,100 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 161.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,221,499 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,287,000 after purchasing an additional 754,042 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Endeavour Silver in the third quarter worth $184,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 16.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,341,841 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $29,280,000 after buying an additional 1,181,174 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver during the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. 17.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE EXK opened at $5.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.48 and a 200-day moving average of $4.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $947.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.12 and a beta of 1.55. Endeavour Silver Corp. has a 12 month low of $1.35 and a 12 month high of $6.91.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The mining company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $60.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.51 million. Endeavour Silver had a negative net margin of 32.64% and a negative return on equity of 22.17%. On average, analysts predict that Endeavour Silver Corp. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. CIBC reduced their price target on Endeavour Silver from $7.75 to $7.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price objective on Endeavour Silver from $6.00 to $6.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Endeavour Silver from $6.50 to $6.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from $6.00 to $6.25 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.18.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Compas mine in Zacatecas.

