Wells Fargo & Company MN Cuts Position in Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF)

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its position in shares of Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF) by 37.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,679 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Old Point Financial were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

OPOF opened at $21.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.24 million, a P/E ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.20. Old Point Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $13.41 and a 12-month high of $24.74.

Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.16 million for the quarter. Old Point Financial had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 6.03%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd.

Old Point Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Old Point National Bank of Phoebus that provides consumer, mortgage, and business banking services for individual and commercial customers in Virginia. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and demand deposits.

