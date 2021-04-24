Wells Fargo & Company MN Buys 256 Shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

Posted by on Apr 24th, 2021 // Comments off

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) by 82.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 567 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ARKF. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 1,852.6% during the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 218.8% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the period.

ARKF opened at $53.27 on Friday. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a 12 month low of $23.10 and a 12 month high of $64.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.29.

Further Reading: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Fintech Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.