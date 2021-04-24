Wells Fargo & Company MN Buys 256 Shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) by 82.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 567 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ARKF. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 1,852.6% during the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 218.8% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the period.

ARKF opened at $53.27 on Friday. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a 12 month low of $23.10 and a 12 month high of $64.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.29.

