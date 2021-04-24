Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Tata Motors (TTM)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Tata Motors (NYSE: TTM):

4/21/2021 – Tata Motors was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Tata Motors is India’s leading automotive manufacturer. “

4/20/2021 – Tata Motors was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $23.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Tata Motors is India’s leading automotive manufacturer. “

4/7/2021 – Tata Motors was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Tata Motors is India’s leading automotive manufacturer. “

4/3/2021 – Tata Motors was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $23.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Tata Motors is India’s leading automotive manufacturer. “

Shares of Tata Motors stock traded up $0.50 on Friday, hitting $19.70. 868,921 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,966,536. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Tata Motors Limited has a 52 week low of $4.77 and a 52 week high of $23.70. The company has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a PE ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 2.30.

Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.23. Tata Motors had a negative net margin of 7.53% and a negative return on equity of 50.79%. The business had revenue of $10.26 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tata Motors Limited will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Tata Motors in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Tata Motors during the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tata Motors during the fourth quarter valued at $91,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Tata Motors during the third quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tata Motors during the fourth quarter valued at $133,000. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tata Motors Limited designs, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of automotive vehicles. It offers passenger cars; sports utility vehicles; small commercial vehicles and pickup trucks; buses; and intermediate, light, medium, and heavy commercial vehicles, including trucks, tractors, tippers, multi-axle vehicles, pickups, dump trucks, tractor-trailers, mixers, and cargo vehicles, as well as related spare parts and accessories.

