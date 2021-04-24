Wedbush Comments on Umpqua Holdings Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) – Analysts at Wedbush raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Umpqua in a report issued on Thursday, April 22nd. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.46.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $330.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.01 million. Umpqua had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 16.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Umpqua from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.19.

Umpqua stock opened at $18.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.65. Umpqua has a one year low of $8.88 and a one year high of $19.24.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.50%.

In other news, CEO Cort L. O’haver sold 5,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total value of $84,467.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 492,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,233,267.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Ron L. Farnsworth sold 13,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total transaction of $192,439.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 211,637 shares in the company, valued at $3,108,947.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,149 shares of company stock valued at $314,154. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UMPQ. FMR LLC lifted its position in Umpqua by 1,322.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,618,499 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,734 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Umpqua by 189.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,081 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 54,988 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Umpqua by 2.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 377,292 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,007,000 after acquiring an additional 7,301 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Umpqua in the third quarter worth about $176,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Umpqua in the third quarter worth about $110,000. 85.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

