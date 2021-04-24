Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.98 Per Share

Analysts expect Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) to announce earnings of $0.98 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Webster Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.13 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.87. Webster Financial posted earnings of $0.61 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 60.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Webster Financial will report full-year earnings of $3.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.38 to $3.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.79 to $4.58. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Webster Financial.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $300.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.54 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 20.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WBS. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Webster Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded Webster Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Wedbush raised their price target on Webster Financial from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Webster Financial in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.09.

Shares of WBS stock traded up $2.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,375,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 641,337. Webster Financial has a one year low of $19.76 and a one year high of $63.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.03. The company has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.31%.

In other news, EVP Daniel Bley sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total transaction of $192,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,978 shares in the company, valued at $911,703.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Pettie sold 2,000 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.92, for a total value of $95,840.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,630,573.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,000 shares of company stock worth $644,250. Corporate insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WBS. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new stake in Webster Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Webster Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 358.1% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,847 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 86.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

