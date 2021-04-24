Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) Stake Reduced by Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC

Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC reduced its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) by 54.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,648 shares during the quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC’s holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 1.5% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 21,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. now owns 12,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 9,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principle Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WASH traded up $1.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.92. The company had a trading volume of 74,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,914. Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.92 and a twelve month high of $55.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.23 and its 200-day moving average is $44.56. The company has a market capitalization of $914.56 million, a P/E ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.62.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.28. Washington Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 25.03%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Washington Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.53%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Washington Trust Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th.

Washington Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, which include commercial real estate loans consisting of commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans consists of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

