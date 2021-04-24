Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their underperform rating on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on WRTBY. DNB Markets raised shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Nordea Equity Research raised shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $1.75.

Shares of WRTBY opened at $2.66 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.34 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.32. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp has a fifty-two week low of $1.34 and a fifty-two week high of $2.69.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 6.79%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Wärtsilä Oyj Abp will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp Company Profile

WÃ¤rtsilÃ¤ Oyj Abp provides technologies and lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets worldwide. It offers gas, multi-fuel, liquid fuel, biofuel, and hybrid power plants; and hydro, and project management and financing services. The company also provides ballast water management systems; and automation, dredge control and monitoring, integrated bridge control, and measurement and control technologies.

