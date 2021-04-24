Wallbridge Mining (TSE:WM) Price Target Lowered to C$1.50 at Eight Capital

Wallbridge Mining (TSE:WM) had its price target lowered by Eight Capital from C$1.65 to C$1.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a na rating on the mining company’s stock.

TSE WM opened at C$0.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$502.37 million and a PE ratio of -21.38. Wallbridge Mining has a 1-year low of C$0.52 and a 1-year high of C$1.35. The company has a current ratio of 9.17, a quick ratio of 9.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.75.

Wallbridge Mining (TSE:WM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 19th. The mining company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Wallbridge Mining Company Limited engages in the acquisition, discovery, development, and production of metals. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and nickel deposits, as well as platinum group metals. Its flagship property is the Fenelon gold property located in the province of Quebec, Canada.

