Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Sold by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc cut its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 44.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,358 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 6,602 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 280.1% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 517 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 55.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $53.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.36 and a fifty-two week high of $57.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.22.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $32.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.16 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 0.33%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently 39.45%.

WBA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist boosted their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. TheStreet upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.06.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

