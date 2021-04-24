Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) PT Set at €123.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €123.00 ($144.71) price target on Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on WCH. Kepler Capital Markets set a €125.00 ($147.06) price objective on Wacker Chemie and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Baader Bank set a €148.00 ($174.12) price objective on Wacker Chemie and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Independent Research set a €130.00 ($152.94) price objective on Wacker Chemie and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Warburg Research set a €153.00 ($180.00) price objective on Wacker Chemie and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, UBS Group set a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective on Wacker Chemie and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Wacker Chemie has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €125.18 ($147.27).

ETR:WCH opened at €130.50 ($153.53) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.08. The company has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.30. Wacker Chemie has a 12 month low of €48.84 ($57.46) and a 12 month high of €133.00 ($156.47). The business’s 50-day moving average is €118.98 and its 200 day moving average is €109.62.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, personal care, paint, and coating solutions.

