W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $76.56.

WRB has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $53.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $73.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WRB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in W. R. Berkley by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,954 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,494,000 after purchasing an additional 47,470 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in W. R. Berkley by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 172,956 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,577,000 after purchasing an additional 23,370 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in W. R. Berkley by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 248,443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,192,000 after purchasing an additional 4,805 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in W. R. Berkley by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 64,367 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,936,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in W. R. Berkley during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WRB traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $81.36. 404,010 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 820,701. W. R. Berkley has a 12 month low of $45.25 and a 12 month high of $81.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.54 and a 200 day moving average of $68.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $14.43 billion, a PE ratio of 44.95, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.82.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.24. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 7.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is 15.84%.

About W. R. Berkley

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

