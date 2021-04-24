voxeljet (NASDAQ:VJET) Now Covered by Analysts at Alliance Global Partners

Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of voxeljet (NASDAQ:VJET) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of voxeljet in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company.

VJET opened at $14.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 1.67. voxeljet has a fifty-two week low of $3.85 and a fifty-two week high of $40.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.95 million, a PE ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 2.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.22 and its 200 day moving average is $14.35.

voxeljet (NASDAQ:VJET) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.08). voxeljet had a negative return on equity of 50.27% and a negative net margin of 66.70%. The business had revenue of $10.57 million during the quarter.

voxeljet Company Profile

voxeljet AG provides three-dimensional (3D) printers and on-demand parts services to industrial and commercial customers in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It operates in two segments, Systems and Services. The Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells 3D printers.

