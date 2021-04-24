Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) Given a SEK 235 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) has been given a SEK 235 target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on VOLV.B. Jefferies Financial Group set a SEK 245 target price on shares of Volvo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a SEK 266 price objective on shares of Volvo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a SEK 236 price objective on shares of Volvo and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a SEK 250 price objective on shares of Volvo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a SEK 240 price objective on shares of Volvo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of SEK 220.18.

Get Volvo alerts:

Volvo has a one year low of SEK 123.40 and a one year high of SEK 171.30.

AB Volvo is the parent company of the Volvo Group. The Volvo Group is a manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, diesel engines, and marine and industrial engines. The Volvo Group also provides solutions for financing and service. Its segments include Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group functions & Other, and Financial Services.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Volvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.