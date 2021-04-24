Volkswagen AG (ETR:VOW3) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Volkswagen AG (ETR:VOW3) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €249.93 ($294.04).

VOW3 has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €284.00 ($334.12) target price on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €270.00 ($317.65) target price on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €237.00 ($278.82) target price on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €295.00 ($347.06) target price on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €220.00 ($258.82) price target on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

Shares of VOW3 traded down €1.55 ($1.82) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting €229.50 ($270.00). The company had a trading volume of 812,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,610,000. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €223.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is €168.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.98. Volkswagen has a 1-year low of €111.10 ($130.71) and a 1-year high of €252.20 ($296.71). The stock has a market cap of $47.32 billion and a PE ratio of 13.80.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

