Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vivos Therapeutics Inc. is a medical technology company. It engages in the development and commercialization of technology solutions for patients with sleep disordered breathing comprising mild-to-moderate obstructive sleep apnea. Vivos Therapeutics Inc. is based in Highlands Ranch, Colorado. “

VVOS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Vivos Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Vivos Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of VVOS stock opened at $7.65 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.65. Vivos Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $5.64 and a 52 week high of $14.41.

Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $3.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 million.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vivos Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vivos Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $440,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vivos Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Vivos Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,773,000. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vivos Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $540,000.

Vivos Therapeutics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of technology solutions for patients with sleep disordered breathing (SDB) comprising mild-to-moderate obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). The company's solutions cover proprietary alternatives for treating mild-to-moderate OSA; craniofacial and anatomical anomalies that are associated with mild-to-moderate OSA.

