Vivek Jetley Sells 1,100 Shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Stock

ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) EVP Vivek Jetley sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.59, for a total transaction of $105,149.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,673 shares in the company, valued at $4,079,112.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Vivek Jetley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 14th, Vivek Jetley sold 1,000 shares of ExlService stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.50, for a total transaction of $94,500.00.

On Friday, March 5th, Vivek Jetley sold 2,500 shares of ExlService stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.57, for a total transaction of $221,425.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXLS opened at $95.76 on Friday. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.09 and a 52 week high of $96.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.06. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 42.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.95.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $249.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.53 million. ExlService had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 13.65%. ExlService’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in ExlService in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in ExlService in the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in ExlService by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies bought a new position in shares of ExlService in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of ExlService in the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on EXLS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of ExlService from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ExlService in a research report on Sunday, February 28th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ExlService in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. ExlService currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.20.

About ExlService

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

