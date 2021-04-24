Vistra Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:VST)

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders purchased 5,413 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,247% compared to the average daily volume of 402 put options.
In other news, CFO James A. Burke acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.75 per share, with a total value of $335,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 242,047 shares in the company, valued at $4,054,287.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 334,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total transaction of $7,042,626.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VST. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vistra by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 458,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,925,000 after buying an additional 89,962 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Vistra by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 171,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,234,000 after purchasing an additional 6,588 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,465,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra during the 3rd quarter worth about $191,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Vistra by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 210,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,028,000 after purchasing an additional 19,511 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.99%.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Vistra from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating and set a $20.00 target price (down from $24.00) on shares of Vistra in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Vistra from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price (down from $32.00) on shares of Vistra in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vistra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.
About Vistra
Vistra Corp. is an energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers.
