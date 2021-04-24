Vision Capital Management Inc. Trims Position in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL)

Vision Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,182 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 466 shares during the quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AMERCO were worth $5,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UHAL. FMR LLC grew its holdings in AMERCO by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,136 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in AMERCO by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,973 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMERCO during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,039,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of AMERCO during the 3rd quarter valued at about $259,000. Finally, Perpetual Ltd boosted its position in shares of AMERCO by 165.9% during the 3rd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 24,208 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,618,000 after acquiring an additional 15,105 shares during the last quarter. 33.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UHAL traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $595.67. 34,520 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,903. The stock has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $607.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $481.49. AMERCO has a 12 month low of $250.05 and a 12 month high of $657.86.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $9.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.08 by $2.25. AMERCO had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 12.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that AMERCO will post 29.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AMERCO news, General Counsel Respino Laurence J. De sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.00, for a total value of $60,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 75 shares in the company, valued at $45,225. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 42.60% of the company’s stock.

AMERCO Company Profile

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

