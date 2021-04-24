Vision Capital Management Inc. Sells 439 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Vision Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,933 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 439 shares during the quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 10,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 4.1% during the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 1,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 5,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

In related news, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 112,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total transaction of $18,689,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 579,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,199,071.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Haren Julie Van sold 23,733 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.73, for a total value of $4,028,202.09. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,036,349.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 544,325 shares of company stock valued at $92,809,465. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

TXN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Summit Insights upgraded Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Truist boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $167.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James upgraded Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.19.

NASDAQ:TXN traded up $3.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $188.82. 3,512,433 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,771,577. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $183.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.03. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $105.45 and a one year high of $197.58. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $173.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.86%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

See Also: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.