Vision Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Vision Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 16.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,421 shares during the period. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $78.21. 223,670 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 366,367. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.86. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $44.23 and a 1 year high of $78.42.

