Vision Capital Management Inc. Has $3.19 Million Holdings in TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL)

Vision Capital Management Inc. raised its position in TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,340 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,543 shares during the period. Vision Capital Management Inc. owned 0.06% of TFS Financial worth $3,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFSL. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in TFS Financial by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,397 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in TFS Financial by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,771 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in TFS Financial by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 6,460 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in TFS Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in TFS Financial by 74.9% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,141 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Paul J. Huml sold 2,140 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.76, for a total transaction of $44,426.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,156,465.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William C. Mulligan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.80, for a total transaction of $416,000.00. 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.

NASDAQ:TFSL traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.17. The stock had a trading volume of 159,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,760. TFS Financial Co. has a one year low of $13.21 and a one year high of $21.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.23 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.62 and its 200-day moving average is $18.34.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. TFS Financial had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 4.97%. The firm had revenue of $80.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TFS Financial Co. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th. TFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 373.33%.

About TFS Financial

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, money market, checking, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.

