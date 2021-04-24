Vision Capital Management Inc. Has $27.86 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Vision Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 256,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises 5.0% of Vision Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $27,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nottingham Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 236,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,822,000 after buying an additional 9,460 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 45,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,164,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,098,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 288,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,280,000 after buying an additional 4,765 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded up $2.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $110.91. 4,901,417 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,275,275. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $109.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.51. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $54.70 and a 1 year high of $115.20.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.