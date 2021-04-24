Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) PT Raised to $32.50

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) had its price objective boosted by Citigroup from $29.00 to $32.50 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

VIRT has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Virtu Financial from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Virtu Financial from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Virtu Financial from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Virtu Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Virtu Financial presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.39.

Shares of NASDAQ VIRT opened at $30.83 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43 and a beta of -0.26. Virtu Financial has a 12 month low of $20.93 and a 12 month high of $32.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.99.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $455.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.12 million. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 52.12% and a net margin of 17.49%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Virtu Financial will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is presently 157.38%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Virtu Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Virtu Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Virtu Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in Virtu Financial by 333.3% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 2,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Virtu Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.27% of the company’s stock.

Virtu Financial, Inc, financial services company, provides execution services and data, analytics, and connectivity products to clients worldwide. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology. The company's solutions enable clients to trade on various venues across countries and in multiple asset classes, including global equities, ETFs, foreign exchange, futures, fixed income, and other commodities.

