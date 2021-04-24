Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vir Biotechnology Inc. is a clinical-stage immunology company. It is focused on combining immunologic insights to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. The company’s development pipeline consists of product candidates targeting the hepatitis B virus, influenza A, human immunodeficiency virus and tuberculosis. Vir Biotechnology Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on VIR. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Vir Biotechnology from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Vir Biotechnology from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Vir Biotechnology from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a sell rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Friday, December 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vir Biotechnology currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $62.13.

NASDAQ:VIR opened at $48.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of -20.72 and a beta of -0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.81 and a 200-day moving average of $42.27. Vir Biotechnology has a 52 week low of $25.31 and a 52 week high of $141.01.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 million. Vir Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 339.61% and a negative return on equity of 47.11%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vir Biotechnology will post -2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jay Parrish sold 6,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.91, for a total value of $485,455.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 224,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,697,311.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 31,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total transaction of $1,507,721.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,500 shares in the company, valued at $3,106,965. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 64,284 shares of company stock worth $3,387,051. Company insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 81.0% in the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 41,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 18,550 shares during the last quarter. Golden Green Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the first quarter worth $366,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the fourth quarter worth $1,089,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 51.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 5,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. 54.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

