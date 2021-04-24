Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Viking Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The company is engaged in development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its product candidate consists of VK5211, VK0214, VK0612 and VK2809 which are in different clinical trial. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. is based in LA JOLLA, United States. “

Get Viking Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.44.

VKTX stock opened at $6.02 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.51. Viking Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $5.22 and a 52-week high of $10.09. The firm has a market cap of $464.61 million, a P/E ratio of -12.29 and a beta of 2.02.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.15). On average, research analysts expect that Viking Therapeutics will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VKTX. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,316,337 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,931,000 after buying an additional 605,585 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new stake in Viking Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,028,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 102.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 342,724 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 173,320 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 382.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 179,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 141,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 570.6% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 73,099 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 62,198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.13% of the company’s stock.

About Viking Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRÃ), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

Recommended Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Viking Therapeutics (VKTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Viking Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viking Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.