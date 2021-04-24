Vidya Price Hits $0.19 on Major Exchanges (VIDYA)

Vidya (CURRENCY:VIDYA) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. One Vidya coin can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000379 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Vidya has traded down 27.2% against the U.S. dollar. Vidya has a market cap of $7.37 million and approximately $1.17 million worth of Vidya was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.10 or 0.00063276 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.90 or 0.00017555 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001972 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.91 or 0.00056997 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.48 or 0.00091628 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $327.35 or 0.00645383 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,081.62 or 0.08047037 BTC.

Vidya Coin Profile

Vidya (VIDYA) is a coin. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2020. Vidya’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,359,208 coins. Vidya’s official website is team3d.io . Vidya’s official Twitter account is @team3d_official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The project is designed to provide an emotion-driven, high-stakes entertainment experience through a new environment for crypto and traditional gamers – that brings real-world consequences to in-game decisions. The project also claims to gamify DeFi – it puts out traditional games that use a valuable, market-backed ERC-20 token called Vidya (VIDYA) as a medium of exchange along with escrow smart contracts to handle wagers in match-based games. The ecosystem is claimed to also be capable of supporting the oft-seen economic experiments and financial mechanics of almost any other DeFi project, whether as mechanics within our games themselves or as financial platforms outside of them. “

Buying and Selling Vidya

