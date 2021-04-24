Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) Hits New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $29.00 to $32.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. Victory Capital traded as high as $29.65 and last traded at $28.37, with a volume of 62722 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.18.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Victory Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Victory Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Victory Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Victory Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.14.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 68.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 3,030 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Victory Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $278,000. Full18 Capital LLC purchased a new position in Victory Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $350,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 23,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 5,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Victory Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $399,000. 16.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.47 and a 200 day moving average of $23.15.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 42.30% and a net margin of 24.60%. The company had revenue of $200.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.47 million. Research analysts anticipate that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. This is a positive change from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.52%.

Victory Capital Company Profile (NASDAQ:VCTR)

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company worldwide. It offers investment management, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, and fund distribution services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

