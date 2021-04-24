Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) Price Target Raised to $120.00

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) had its price objective upped by Craig Hallum from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BWS Financial boosted their target price on shares of Vicor from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating on shares of Vicor in a research report on Friday. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Vicor from $55.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vicor from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vicor has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $109.00.

Get Vicor alerts:

VICR stock opened at $90.21 on Friday. Vicor has a 1 year low of $44.38 and a 1 year high of $104.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.12. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 501.17 and a beta of 0.84.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The electronics maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. Vicor had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 2.98%. The business had revenue of $88.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. Vicor’s quarterly revenue was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vicor will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vicor news, Director Andrew D’amico sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.38, for a total transaction of $301,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,570. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Claudio Tuozzolo sold 7,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.54, for a total value of $761,245.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 57,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,808,798.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,271 shares of company stock worth $6,187,786. Insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vicor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Vicor by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,189 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after buying an additional 2,072 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Vicor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $743,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vicor by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 3,896 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Vicor by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,234 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,370,000 after buying an additional 2,827 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.53% of the company’s stock.

Vicor Company Profile

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

Recommended Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Vicor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.