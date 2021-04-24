VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Position Increased by DnB Asset Management AS

DnB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 22.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,995 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,223 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $2,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VICI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in VICI Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $131,451,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,508,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671,434 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,826,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,564,000 after purchasing an additional 957,105 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 1,228.9% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 966,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,638,000 after purchasing an additional 893,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parsifal Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 3,120,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,578,000 after purchasing an additional 762,725 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.24.

Shares of VICI stock opened at $30.80 on Friday. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.97 and a 12 month high of $30.81. The company has a quick ratio of 6.84, a current ratio of 6.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.37. The company has a market cap of $16.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.05.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 64.43%. As a group, equities analysts expect that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 89.19%.

In related news, Director James R. Abrahamson acquired 13,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.26 per share, for a total transaction of $373,032.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 114,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,249,843.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

