VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) PT Raised to $245.00 at Citigroup

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) had its price objective increased by Citigroup from $235.00 to $245.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on VRSN. Zacks Investment Research cut VeriSign from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $213.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of VeriSign from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $233.83.

VRSN stock opened at $211.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.84 billion, a PE ratio of 31.38 and a beta of 0.87. VeriSign has a 12 month low of $184.60 and a 12 month high of $221.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $198.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.41.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $323.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.82 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 63.32% and a negative return on equity of 54.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that VeriSign will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other VeriSign news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 1,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $245,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,034,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.47, for a total transaction of $124,114.11. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,052,634.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,678 shares of company stock valued at $7,058,601. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in VeriSign by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 89,664 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $19,403,000 after buying an additional 7,976 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in VeriSign by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 10,094 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. NFC Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of VeriSign in the 4th quarter valued at $6,967,000. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its position in shares of VeriSign by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 1,324 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Limited bought a new position in shares of VeriSign in the 4th quarter worth $3,017,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

