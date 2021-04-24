Verge (XVG) Market Capitalization Achieves $679.18 Million

Verge (CURRENCY:XVG) traded 9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 24th. Verge has a market cap of $679.18 million and $72.88 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verge coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0413 or 0.00000084 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Verge has traded down 37.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Verge alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000534 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $222.52 or 0.00455159 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004691 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 25.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 26.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000713 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00006078 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000580 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002661 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000776 BTC.

About Verge

XVG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 9th, 2014. Verge’s total supply is 16,447,315,049 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com . Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work. VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin, a ton of developer resources and privacy tools (located here!) Block reward: Block 0 to 14,000 : 200,000 coins14,000 to 28,000 : 100,000 coins28,000 to 42,000: 50,000 coins42,000 to 210,000: 25,000 coins210,000 to 378,000: 12,500 coins378,000 to 546,000: 6,250 coins546,000 to 714,000: 3,125 coins714,000 to 2,124,000: 1,560 coins2,124,000 to 4,248,000: 730 coinsApproximately total reward: 9 Billion (9,000,000,000) during first year then issuing 1 billion (1,000,000,000) each year after. “

Verge Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Verge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.